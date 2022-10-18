Win the ALDS one day and play the ALCS the next: Has it happened before?

The only party Cleveland or New York will get from winning the ALDS is a flight to Houston with the Astros rested and waiting.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Hold the champagne. They have a plane to catch.

Editorial note: The above video is from a related story.

The winner of the American League Division Series on Tuesday - either the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians as Monday's Game 5 was postponed due to rain - will have to get to Houston as soon as possible to begin the American League Championship Series on Wednesday.

It's rare to see a winning team end one postseason series and begin another the very next day, but not unprecedented.

Since 1995, two clubs have experienced it, according to research compiled by KHOU 11's Jason Bristol.

The 2005 Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim won their American League Division Series over the Yankees on Oct. 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, and then opened the League Championship Series against the Chicago White Sox on Oct. 11 at Cellular Field in Chicago. Game 4 of the ALDS in New York had been postponed due to rain.

The 2012 Yankees and 2005 Angels lost their League Championship Series. The Detroit Tigers swept the Yankees in four games to advance to the World Series.



Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim won Game 1 of the ALCS, but Chicago eventually held the Angels to a .175 batting average and just 11 runs in a 4-1 series win.