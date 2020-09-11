Texas A&M suspends in-person football activities due to COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Due to multiple positive COVID-19 test results within the program, Texas A&M has paused all in-person football activities for Monday.



Speaking to the media during his weekly press conference, head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed two players and one staff member are currently dealing with a positive coronavirus test result.



One of the players, safety Demani Richardson, was already in quarantine and missed the game at South Carolina.



The entire team is getting re-tested on Monday. As for the matchup this Saturday at Tennessee, the team is staying positive. "Everything right now is still full-go," said Coach Fisher.