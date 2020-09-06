Adrian Peterson says NFL players are 'all ready to take a knee together' during national anthem

Peterson said that the league has "evolved" in its understanding of social justice and racial issue.

NFL veteran Adrian Peterson said that he and other players plan on taking a knee together during the national anthem this season to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Peterson's comments come as protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the country.

The Washington running back told the Houston Chronicle that players are planning to take a knee when the "Star Spangled Banner" begins.

"Just four years ago, you're seeing (Colin) Kaepernick taking a knee, and now we're all getting ready to take a knee together going into this season, without a doubt," Peterson said Friday.

Kaepernick began kneeling during games in 2016. He was criticized by some, including President Donald Trump, and he has not been signed by a team since that season.

Peterson told the newspaper that the league has "evolved" in its understanding of social justice and racial issue.

"We've got to put the effort in as a group collectively," he said. "Are they going to try to punish us all? If not, playing football is going to help us save lives and change things, then that's what it needs to be."