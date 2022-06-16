Houston, we are ready for kick-off!

The numbers add up to an out-of-this-world opportunity for Space City after FIFA chose Houston as a host for the 2026 World Cup.

HOUSTON — Houston is officially hosting matches in the 2026 World Cup, so now what

We break down the numbers and what they mean for H-Town.

FIFA’s “United 2026” will be hosted by three North American countries in various cities.

An expanded field of 48 will kick off and play 80 matches across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Houston, and NRG Stadium, will be the site of six of those matches – one of 16 host cities that will be broken down into three regions.

Houston’s selection has been years in the making.

So what makes it a great host?

Well, great accommodations to start.

NRG can seat over 70,000 people. It’s also centrally located with a retractable roof to protect players from the weather.

H-Town also has a proven track record, having hosted two Super Bowls and two Final Fours.

And how about culture?

There are expected to be visitors from over 100 countries. Houston is the most diverse city in the country with over 20 ethnic and racial groups represented and 145 languages spoken.

And, finally, what about the views?

You can bet all eyes will be on Houston -- over 190 million viewers on average to be exact -- that’s the number of people who watched 2018 World Cup matches in Russia. More than 1 billion tuned in to see the final game between France and Croatia.

The last World Cup hosted by the U.S. was in 1994 and it was the highest-attended World Cup of all time.