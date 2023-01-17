What it took to bring the Final Four to Houston

It's the fourth time Houston has taken on host duties for the final round of March Madness.

HOUSTON — The NCAA men's Final Four will be played in Houston starting April 1, but it took years of planning to get the tournament to the Bayou City.

Holly Kesterson, the president of the Houston Local Organizing Committee, told KHOU 11 News anchor Rekha Muddaraj that collaboration is the key to putting on the citywide event.

“We’re talking multiple venues, different city services -- so much goes into a major event like this,” Kesterson said.

This year, a mostly women-led team coordinated everything from the bidding process to tip-off.

“It’s a female-driven project this go around, so it is exceptional," Kesterson said.

Games will be played at NRG Stadium, the fan fest will be at the George R. Brown Convention Center and Discovery Green will host free concerts for three nights.

Kesterson said proximity to venues is why Houston is an ideal host city.

“For people traveling to Houston, for things to be centralized and easy to access means it will be a great experience,” Kesterson said.

The link to purchase tickets for the Men's Final Four Fan Fest® Presented by Capital One will go live on Jan. 18. The first 500 ticket buyers who use a special code will get one free ticket (code will be announced Wednesday). Visit ncaa.com/mensfinalfour for tickets.

Registration for the Men's Final Four Dribble® Presented by Buick will also open on Jan. 18. There is space for 3,200 kids and you'll also visit ncaa.com/mensfinalfour for more information.

For more information on how to volunteer, visit NCAA.com/mensfinalfour.