World Cup fever hits in Houston

Fans packed Pitch 25 in east downtown to watch the first game of the 2022 World Cup.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — FIFA World Cup 2022 fever has officially hit Houston.

Ecuador defeated host nation Qatar 2-0 in the opening match on Sunday.

A watch party for fans was held at Pitch 25 in Eado. The bar was packed with Ecuadorian fans showing pride for their country.

"It's a huge, huge pride to see all my family, all these folks here who share the same passion we have for soccer,” Ecuadorian Alex Guerra said.

Ecuador was the underdog against Qatar. The team led 2-0 at half. Fans kept the faith.

“I’m very excited. It's the result that we’re hoping for. Hope they continue that way,” Kalmia Villaciassaid.

With the win over Qatar, Ecuador became the first team to beat a host nation in an opening match.

Fans said the victory brought a little bit of home to Houston.

"We're showing everyone all over the world that Ecuador is a force to be reckoned with,” Guerra said.

A total of 32 international teams are competing over the next four weeks.

Monday's games: