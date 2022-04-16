What to know before the Astros home opener

Opening day is finally here for the 'Stros as fans get to enter Minute Maid Park for the first time this season.

HOUSTON — Fans have been patiently waiting for their chance to get back inside Minute Maid Park and cheer on their Houston Astros!

Monday marks the 'Stros home opening day, which will feature several special events and celebrations.

Before taking on the Los Angeles Angels, fans will be able to attend Street Fest starting at 4 p.m. Fans must have game tickets to attend!

Street Fest will go from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will feature live music, face painting, food trucks, photo booths and so much more

But don't get stuck with the festivities for too long! The first 10,000 fans at the park will receive a Yordan Alvarez bobblehead holding the ALCS trophy.

All fans on opening day will also be given magnets with the season schedule on it. But those fans wanting to see the new 'Space City' jerseys will have to wait a few days. Those uniforms won't hit the field until Wednesday.

Fans who purchased opening day tickets will be entered into the Level Up Sweepstakes. The sweepstakes winner will then throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Players will be presented with their AL championship rings to go along with another AL championship banner being unveiled.

League City's own Danielle Bradbery will sing the national anthem as Houston-area members of the Joint Services Color Guard present the colors.

Monday is also another opportunity for the team to begin its 60th anniversary of Major League Baseball in Houston.

On April 10, 1962, the first Colt .45s took the field in H-Town before becoming the Astros in 1965.