Meet the 2022 Class of Gridiron Legends

HOUSTON — The 2022 Class of Gridiron Legends has been announced and it includes several local players and coaches.
The honorees will be inducted at a special pregame ceremony during the 2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl game at NRG Stadium on Dec. 28.
Who was inducted?
- Warren Moon - Moon joined the Houston Oilers in 1984 and set a new club record with 3,338 passing yards in his first season. He found the most success in the 1990 NFL season when he led the league in passing yards (4,689), attempts (584), completions (362) and touchdowns (33). Moon was named Offensive Player of the Year and joined Dan Marino and Dan Fouts as the only quarterbacks to post back-to-back 4,000-passing yards seasons.
- Elmo Wright - Wright was a star wide receiver at the University of Houston and earned himself a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020. Wright is most notably remembered for being the first football player to ever perform an end zone dance, as he would high-step into the endzone after a long touchdown reception for Houston.
- Rodney Hampton - Hampton, a Houston native, played in 104 games (85 starts) during his NFL career all with the New York Giants. During his career, Hampton garnered two Pro Bowl appearances and rushed for 6,897 yards and scored 49 rushing touchdowns.
- Ed "Too Tall" Jones - Jones played his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in 224 games and starting 203 of those contests. He was three-time Pro Bowl selection, earned a spot on the 1982 Associated Press All-Pro team and helped Dallas to a 1977 Super Bowl XII victory over the Denver Broncos.
- Roberto Garza - Garza, born in Rio Hondo, Texas, was a fourth-round pick (99th overall) by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL Draft. After four years in Atlanta, Garza joined the Chicago Bears, playing with the team from 2005-2014. While with the Bears, Garza helped block for 1,000-yard rushers in six campaigns and started at both center and guard.
- Santana Dodson - Dotson was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 1992 NFL Draft, finishing second in the NFL Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Dotson played in 152 games (129 starts) over a 10-year NFL career with the Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. He registered 49.0 career sacks which included 13 tackles for loss, six fumble recoveries and 460 total tackles. In his first season with the Green Bay Packers in 1996, Dotson helped the team to a Super Bowl XXXI victory.
- Todd Dodge - Dodge recently retired as the head football coach at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas and is a former quarterback for the University of Texas at Austin Longhorns.