History will be made at 2021 World Table Tennis Championship Finals in Houston

HOUSTON — History will be made when China and the USA team up at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship Finals in Houston.
Two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entered the Mixed Doubles competition on the year marking the 50th anniversary of Ping Pong Diplomacy.
Lin Gaoyuan (CHN, #7) will pair with Lily Zhang (USA, #35) while Kanak Jha (USA, #31) will play with Wang Manyu (CHN, #4).
The announcement was made at the Peace Through Sport Dinner Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Ping Pong Diplomacy in front of guests including Christopher Nixon Cox and Neil Bush, respectively grandson of President Richard Nixon and son of President George Bush, representatives from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.