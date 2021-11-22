History will be made at 2021 World Table Tennis Championship Finals in Houston

Two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entered the Mixed Doubles competition on the 50th anniversary of Ping Pong Diplomacy.

HOUSTON — History will be made when China and the USA team up at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship Finals in Houston.

Two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entered the Mixed Doubles competition on the year marking the 50th anniversary of Ping Pong Diplomacy.

Lin Gaoyuan (CHN, #7) will pair with Lily Zhang (USA, #35) while Kanak Jha (USA, #31) will play with Wang Manyu (CHN, #4).