HOUSTON – Houston will host not one, but two rounds of matches in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the Confederation of North and Central America and Caribbean Association Football.

The announcement came In partnership with the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority, the Houston Dynamo and Lone Star Sports & Entertainment.

Houston is one of two markets in America with two host venues for the 2019 tournament. BBVA Compass Stadium and NRG Stadium will play host to the prestigious continental soccer tournament next summer.

“We are a major sports destination with the best fans in the nation,” said Harris County – Houston Sports Authority CEO Janis Schmees Burke. “The fact that we have two fabulous venues capable of successfully hosting a Gold Cup match is a true testament to how special our community has become in the global sports realm.”

The Gold Cup is the official national team championship of the region, taking place biannually. The 2019 edition is the first to include an expanded version with 16 teams, allowing more teams from the region to shine on a regional and global stage.

As this is the 15th edition of the tournament, a record 15 venues will host matches in 2019.

This marks the fourth consecutive edition of the tournament in which BBVA Compass Stadium will serve as a host venue for the Gold Cup. The facility has been a part of every Gold Cup held since it opened in 2012.

“We are proud to host the CONCACAF Gold Cup at BBVA Compass Stadium for the fourth consecutive tournament,” said Houston Dynamo President Chris Canetti. "We take pride in being the home of soccer in Houston for all fans of the beautiful game, and we are looking forward to what promises to be another outstanding event next summer."

The 2013 matches at the stadium featured Honduras, El Salvador, Trinidad and Tobago, and Haiti.

Two years later, fans witnessed back-to-back stoppage time goals in two thrilling contests as Jamaica defeated Canada and Costa Rica drew with El Salvador in downtown Houston.

Then in 2017, teenage sensation Alphonso Davies led Canada to a draw with Costa Rica while Houston Dynamo stars Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto led Honduras against French Guiana.

NRG Stadium has been host to the Gold Cup four times previously, most recently in 2011 when it hosted the tournament semifinals. The stadium has also hosted a quarterfinal doubleheader twice in the past.

“We are honored that Houston and NRG Stadium were selected to host the 2019 edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup,” said Jamey Rootes, president of Lone Star Sports & Entertainment. “Since our first international soccer match in Houston in 2003, the sport has grown tremendously in this region and Houston has become one of the leading soccer markets in America. This is a great opportunity for soccer fans to see some of the world’s best teams play right here in Houston. We look forward to once again welcoming the soccer world to our community next June."

The United States topped Panama 1-0 and Mexico defeated Honduras 2-0 in the 2011 semifinals in Houston, setting up an epic tournament final.

In 2007, the quarterfinal doubleheader in Houston saw Mexico defeat Costa Rica 1-0 and tiny Guadeloupe upset Honduras 2-1.

In 2005 it was Colombia, an invited guest from South America, topping Mexico 2-1 and Panama defeating South Africa – another invitee – 5-3 on penalties to advance to the semifinals.

NRG Stadium has also hosted group stage matches in the 2005, 2007 and 2009 tournaments.

Eight Gold Cup host markets – including Houston – have been announced as the United Bid’s final candidate host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The six national teams that participated in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Hexagonal qualifier round -- Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States – are automatically qualified to the 2019 Gold Cup. The 10 additional participating nations in the 2019 Gold Cup will qualify through CONCACAF Nations League Qualifiers, to be played on FIFA match dates in September, October, and November of 2018, and March of 2019.

More information, including groups and schedule for the 2019 tournament, will be announced in the coming months.

