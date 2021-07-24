18-year-old Kingwood golfer is also a trained pilot

“It’s such a conversation topic on the golf course everywhere,” Kaetlin Halseth said. “Like, ‘I fly airplanes.’ No one believes you.”

HOUSTON — A few months ago, Kaetlin Halseth was preparing to play in the state golf tournament with Kingwood High School.

As is with most conversations, the longer they last, the more you find out about a person. In Halseth’s case, what stood out is what her plans are for after high school.

“I’m going to play golf and fly airplanes next year, so it’s going to be a really fun college experience,” she said.

This 18-year-old is a trained pilot when she’s not on the links.

“It’s such a conversation topic on the golf course everywhere,” Halseth said. “Like, ‘I fly airplanes.’ No one believes you.”

Aviation is something this recent graduate has always been familiar with. Her mom is an air traffic controller. Her father is a commercial pilot for Southwest Airlines.

“I guess what makes me nervous is I know what can go wrong,” said Brian Halseth, her dad. “As a dad, with your little girl up there, it’s sometimes a lot.”

But Kaetlin Halseth is all in. Commanding a Piper Cherokee, the range of emotions is part what draws her to this.

“Scared, anxious, excited, really no way to describe it. It’s just something you have to experience,” Kaetlin Halseth said.

A month of training with a commercial pilot, and she now pilots planes herself.

“It’s just so awesome being able to fly in the sky and know that I’m able to control this aircraft and fly all by myself,” she said. “It’s such a freeing feeling. It’s amazing.”

“I was elated. I was so, so excited about this, and I knew she could do it,” Brian Halseth said. “I would always support her no matter what she wants to do. I’m there for her.”

In fact, side by side, in the literal sense is where this golfer turned pilot eventually wants to be, too.

“My dream is to be a commercial airline pilot,” Kaetlin Halseth said. “I think it would be so cool to be his first officer in the cockpit one day.”

“I’ve met some pilots at work that have had their kids in the cockpit, and that would be amazing,” her dad said. “I would hang up my hat on my career, and I would be satisfied.”