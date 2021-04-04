INDIANAPOLIS — The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs are on to the National Championship game after beating #11 UCLA Bruins 93-90 in overtime in the Final Four on Saturday after a buzzer beater by Jalen Suggs.
Suggs hit the shot from just inside halfcourt as time expired to put the Bulldogs into the title game.
The Bulldogs are the top-overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins were an 11-seed and had to win a First Four game.
The #1 Bulldogs will play #1 Baylor Bears on Monday at 6 p.m. PT on KREM for the National Championship. It would be the first national title in program history.
The game was close from the tip, with Gonzaga taking a one-point lead into halftime, 45-44.
This marks Gonzaga’s second National Championship appearance, with the first coming in 2017 when the Bulldogs lost to North Carolina.
Leading up to the game, Gonzaga had won 27 games by double digitals, an NCAA record. They have also won at least 30 games in five straight seasons, an NCAA record.