Congrats, Cowboys and Longhorns fans. You've made a list of worst fanbases in the U.S.

In an opinion piece published to USA TODAY, the fanbases of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns were named among the ten worst in U.S. sports.

TEXAS, USA — Who do you think of if someone asked you what fanbases are the most unbearable on the planet? I'm sure you can think of a few.

Well, apparently some Texas-based fanbases have accomplished the feat of striking the nerves of the nation ... or at least one writer.

USA TODAY published a tongue-and-cheek opinion article on Friday listing the top 10 worst fan bases in sports.

And guess what?

The Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns fanbases graced the list.

Here are the top ten worst fanbases in American sports, according to USA TODAY's Mike Freeman:

Miami Heat fans Dallas Cowboys fans New England Patriots fans Boston Celtics fans Red Sox fans St. Louis Cardinals fans Golden State Warriors fans University of Texas football fans Notre Dame football fans Philadelphia Eagles fans

In his article (let's give him some grace, everyone), Freeman's reasoning for placement of the Cowboys and Longhorns stems from a false sense of superiority despite a lack of on-field performance.

Freeman's comment on Longhorn Nation:

"Suffers from the same symptoms as Irish fans. They haven't won a football national title since the 1800s. At least that's how it seems."

For context, the Notre Dame Irish barb says they "act like they're Alabama," even though they haven't won a national championship in over three decades. In Texas' case, the last title was 2005.

Here's Freeman's comments on Cowboy Nation:

"Cowboys fans in August: (Saying while in your face) 'This is our year! Back in the Super Bowl!" Cowboys fans in December after being eliminated from the playoffs: (Saying from across the room) "I'm gonna switch and become an Eagles fan.'"

It didn't dawn on me until writing this that both fanbases ironically label themselves "[mascot] Nation."

I know one thing for fact: either you read this and felt attacked, or are screaming "OMG YES" from the top of your lungs.

The passion fans have for the Cowboys and Longhorns is real, and so is the adamant stance of annoyance from those who can't stand them. Just check social media after a Cowboys/Longhorns win or loss ... one of those crowds is very loud.

So, for that reason alone, Freeman may be onto something.

Another interesting note: the overlap of Boston-based teams.