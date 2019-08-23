CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Selena fans can now enjoy her music in their sleep! The music label Rockabye Baby is releasing an album of some of the Tejano queen's hit songs in lullaby form.

The music label is known for transforming popular songs into lullabies, with albums covering music by artists like Tom Petty, Drake, the Beastie Boys, even Iron Maiden. Their renditions of the songs utilize percussive instruments commonly heard in children's music.

Rockabye Baby is adding Selena to their catalogue with an album including hit songs like "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," "Como la Flor," and "Dreaming of You." It's available for pre-order on their website through Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

