CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An investigator out of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Corpus Christi office confirmed to 3News that they are now investigating the death of a wrecker driver Thursday in Kingsville, Texas.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 77 near the Love's truck stop in Kingsville. According to police, the driver was trying to load a pickup truck onto the wrecker when a cable snapped causing the pickup to roll down the ramp and fall off the wrecker.

The driver, 24-year-old Daniel Semanko of Riviera, Texas, was pinned between the pickup and a nearby 18-wheeler in the parking lot. He was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital in Kleberg County where he later died from his injuries.

An OSHA investigator said they had not received reports of the incident Friday and that work-related fatalities are supposed to be reported within eight hours of the incident.