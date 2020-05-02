SPRING, Texas — A wrecker driver is recovering after being shot on Wednesday morning in Spring.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Angstadt said the shooting happened somewhere along Spring Stuebner Rd around 5:30 a.m.

He said the bullet may have come in the back window and hit the driver in the chest.

“It appears that he was driving based on the evidence we have on scene, Sgt. Angstadt said.

The back window of the wrecker was blown out.

Sgt. Angstadt said the driver was traveling alone when the shooting took place.

He said after the crash multiple drivers called 911.

The tow truck was hauling another car when the shooting and crashed happened.

No one else was hurt and the sheriff’s office is investigating.

