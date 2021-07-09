Watch: Toddler found alive 3 days after disappearing in rugged Australian wilderness

His mother brought him home on Monday night to sleep in his own bed.

CANBERRA, Australian Capital Territory — A 3-year-old boy who spent three nights lost in rugged Australian woodland is home playing with toys as his family and rescuers celebrate the happy ending to a desperately difficult search.

Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, was taken to a hospital for observation after he was found Monday sitting in a shallow creek and drinking water with cupped hands on his family’s remote rural property north of Sydney.

