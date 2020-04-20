(CBS NEWS) — For the second time in four days, a U.S. surveillance aircraft flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea was intercepted by a Russian fighter jet, the Navy said Sunday. A U.S. Navy P-8A aircraft was intercepted twice by a Russian SU-35, and the second incident was deemed "unsafe and unprofessional," the Navy said in statement.

The Navy tweeted video of the incident, stating: "The Russian aircraft got within 25 feet of the P-8, putting both crews in harm's way. We expect nothing less than professional & safe interactions!"

MORE: Read the full story at CBSNEWS.com