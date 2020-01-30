(CBS NEWS) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg said Wednesday she's applied to trademark her name and that of the international school strike movement she inspired, a move meant to protect the movement from misuse for commercial purposes.

In an Instagram post, the 17-year-old Swede said that she and fellow activists have "absolutely no interests" in trademarks "but unfortunately it needs to be done."

She tweeted a link to the Instagram post:

Thunberg said the application covers her name, the name of the Fridays for Future movement, and "Skolstrejk för klimatet" (Swedish for "School strike for climate"), which was the slogan on a sign she held during the weekly solo protests outside Sweden's parliament that inspired similar actions by other young people.

