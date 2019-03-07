THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The Woodlands-based Huntsman Corp. (NSYE: HUN) has halted operations at one of its facilities after an auto accident at the site.

A big rig fell from the Houston Ship Channel bridge on 610 East Loop at about 8:30 a.m. July 3, landing on the Huntsman site at 101 Concrete St. below. The driver initially survived the accident but died during rescue attempt.

Meanwhile, all Huntsman employees at the petrochemical production facility are uninjured and accounted for, according to a Huntsman spokesperson.

The site has 47 employees, and it produces polyols — feedstock for a process to make polyurethane insulation further down the value chain — the spokesperson said.

