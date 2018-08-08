HOUSTON - Family members and the Houston Police Department are looking for a missing woman who may be in the downtown area.

Crystal Wade, 24, was last seen wearing a blue dress on Saturday, August 4, 2018.

She is described as a black woman, with short brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'11", 230 pounds. Her nickname is "baby doll."

Her family says she suffers from mental illness and is under the care of her mother. The family also said she does know her own name.

Anyone with information on Wade's whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

