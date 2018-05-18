A Florida woman flashed a wide smile in her mugshot – despite driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a mother and injured her daughter, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. CBS affiliate WKMG reports that Angenette Marie Welk may face a DUI manslaughter charge after the accident in Marion County last week.

Troopers say Welk was driving her 2011 Chevrolet Avalon when she rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra, sandwiching that car between Welk's sedan and a tractor-trailer, according to the crash report.

WKMG reports that the driver of the Elantra, 18-year-old Shiyanne Kroll, suffered minor injuries, but her mother, 60-year-old Sandra Clarkson, who was the passenger, suffered critical injuries and died days later.

Tap here to continue reading.

NEW: FHP says they are working with the state attorney to upgrade charges against Angenette Welk, 44 , seen smiling in her mugshot after FHP says she rammed into a back of a car of an 18 year old daughter and mom. Family tells me mom, Sandra Clarkson, died Monday @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/4RrgM3t1J8 — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) May 16, 2018

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved