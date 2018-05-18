A Florida woman flashed a wide smile in her mugshot – despite driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a mother and injured her daughter, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. CBS affiliate WKMG reports that Angenette Marie Welk may face a DUI manslaughter charge after the accident in Marion County last week.
Troopers say Welk was driving her 2011 Chevrolet Avalon when she rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra, sandwiching that car between Welk's sedan and a tractor-trailer, according to the crash report.
WKMG reports that the driver of the Elantra, 18-year-old Shiyanne Kroll, suffered minor injuries, but her mother, 60-year-old Sandra Clarkson, who was the passenger, suffered critical injuries and died days later.