Colorado woman who was shot through apartment wall now awake and breathing

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A woman who was hit by a bullet that came through her apartment wall earlier this month is off life support, and awake and breathing.

Investigators said 27-year-old Sally Strelecki was shot in the head on Oct. 2 in Centennial, after a domestic violence incident happened next door. She was standing in her kitchen, preparing pet food, when the bullet came through the wall.

Kay Graham, Strelecki's mother, said her daughter is awake and breathing on her own now, but faces significant medical challenges. She said Strelecki cannot see, and wants to get out of the hospital.

The family did have discussions about ending life support. Graham said they ultimately did not end support, after disagreement in the family.

Graham lives in Louisiana. She told 9NEWS over the weekend that she has no choice but to get back to her job there, but said she will continue to be a voice on gun violence moving forward.

Arapahoe County deputies arrested 26-year-old Mickel Mclean in connection with the shooting. He is facing multiple charges, including assault and menacing.

> Sally Strelecki's sister, Emma Strelecki, set up a GoFundMe page to help with her ongoing care.

