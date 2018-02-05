DALLAS -- A woman was injured after the elevator she was riding in collapsed at Bank of America Plaza in downtown Dallas.

Jason Evans, a spokesman with Dallas Fire-Rescue, confirmed crews were sent to 900 Main Street Wednesday just after 9 a.m.

A woman was riding in the elevator when the collapse took place, Evans said. The braking system managed to stop the car from falling, but the abruptness of the stoppage caused the woman to be injured on the lower half of her body.

She was brought to an accessible level, the 70th floor, and rescued by fire crews.

The unidentified woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Bank of America Plaza has a total of 72 floors.

© 2018 WFAA