HOUSTON — A woman was found beaten to death in her apartment early Sunday morning and police say the suspect is a "mystery."

The woman was found dead by her cousin who lives with her. He told police he came home after visiting a friend and found her unconscious on the floor.

First responders were called to the apartment in the 7900 block of Bellaire Boulevard and pronounced the woman dead.

The call came in as a burglary in progress, but after further investigation, police discovered there was no forced entry inside the apartment and the woman likely knew the suspect.

Police said they believe the woman was with the suspect overnight and think the two even went to a nearby store to get some drinks.

Police are hoping surveillance cameras could help them identify the suspect, but at this time they have no idea who the suspect could be.

There are no witnesses.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM