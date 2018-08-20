BASTROP, Texas — Photos of a horse that appears to be emaciated have prompted outcry on social media and an investigation, the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KVUE.

Sunday morning, a woman posted photos on Facebook of a horse she spotted near the Bastrop property's fencing on Blakely Lane and FM 969. She said in the post that she "saw this poor soul in the middle of a hot pasture dying slowly, covered in flies, struggling to get up far from water and no shade."

She said she jumped the fence and brought the horse a water bowl before the owners kicked her off the property. She left, but when she returned 10 minutes later she said there were no signs of breathing. She reported this to the sheriff's office.

Monday night, the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office shared details of the investigation on Facebook.

After receiving several reports about neglected horses, their preliminary investigation shows that "all of the livestock has adequate food and water" with there being natural grasses and the Colorado River nearby.

They also said the rancher who owns the property used to be a rodeo stock contractor, so the rancher "keeps the animals out of respect for them ... and he allows them to live to a ripe old age and die naturally."

"Some do show their aging process," but they admit "that may or may not be the case in this situation."

Whether this ends up being animal cruelty or not, the sherriff's office said the case will be sent to the district attorney. Two livestock investigators are also looking into the case. Officials mentioned that there have been reports of animal cruelty at this location in the past, but none of them have resulted in charges or convictions.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office is also looking into a trespassing complaint from the landowner against those who trespassed on his property.

Since the photos were posted on Facebook, more than 20,000 people have engaged with it and several concerned citizens have reached out to KVUE.

