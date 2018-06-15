(Austin American-Statesman) Willie Nelson has something to say about the separation of immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"What's going on at our southern border is outrageous,” Nelson said in a statement Thursday, first reported by Rolling Stone Country. “Christians everywhere should be up in arms. What happened to 'Bring us your tired and weak and we will make them strong?' This is still the promise land," Nelson said.

Nelson’s “Bring us your tired and your weak” quotes are lyrics from “Living in the Promiseland,” a song written by David Lynn Jones that Nelson recorded for his 1986 album “The Promiseland.”

Earlier Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions invoked the Bible and the names of God and the Apostle Paul as a defense of the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents after they enter the U.S. illegally.

Nelson has taken issue with Sessions and the Trump administration before. In 2017, he wondered if Sessions had ever tried both heroin and marijuana after the AG said that pot “is only slightly less awful” than heroin.

In Austin, a rally was held at the Texas Capitol Thursday night to protest the separation of immigrant and asylum-seeking families at the border.

