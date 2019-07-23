WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: Williamson County officials said Tuesday morning that the missing teen has been found, adding that he's "doing fine."

PREVIOUS: The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old child who has special needs.

The Williamson County deputies said Justin was last seen at about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the Fairway Path area. Deputies were on the scene in the Terra Vista area looking for him around 3 a.m.

WCSO

If you have any information regarding Justin's whereabouts or if you locate him, call 911.

