HOUSTON — Two dueling meteor showers will peak tonight and during the early hours Tuesday: The Southern delta Aquariids and the alpha Capricornids.

According to the American Meteor Society, the Southern delta Aquariids are best seen in the southern tropics with faint meteors that lack both persistent trains and fireballs.

On the other hand, Alpha Capricornids is a weak shower with bright fireballs in the sky. The shower can be seen on either side of the equator.

According to Dr. Carolyn Sumner, vice president of astronomy at Houston Museum of Natural Science, there's a fairly good chance you could see some of these meteors -- but you might have to drive a bit, depending on where you live.

Southern delta Aquariids:

10-20 meteors an hour across the night sky

(You are five times more likely to see this meteor shower tonight)

Alpha Capricornids:

4 meteors an hour across the night sky

Will you see the meteor showers in Houston?

INSIDE THE LOOP: No chance.

No chance. INSIDE THE BELTWAY: Can you count 10+ stars in the sky? If the answer is yes, there’s a chance you’ll see one if you’re patient. Ideal settings are dark places with clear and wide views of the sky (few buildings and trees).

What's the best time to view the meteors?

After 1 a.m.

If you miss the meteor showers tonight, there’s a good chance you’ll see a shooting star this weekend at the George Observatory at Brazos Bend State Park.

Three showers -- the Southern delta Aquariids, the alpha Capricornids, and the Perseids -- will all be active.

Next best chance to see a meteor shower:

Pre-dawn on Aug. 9-11

The Perseids will peak and it’s the busiest meteor shower of the summer. You can see 60 meteors an hour (1 meteor/minute).

