BURNET COUNTY, Texas — A wildfire near Inks Lake State Park Sunday that forced the evacuation of about 150 homes and the park itself is now 35 percent contained, according to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System.

Update: The #ParkRoadFire in Burnet County is estimated at 500 acres and 0% contained. Multiple evacuations and road closures are in effect. #txfire pic.twitter.com/Z9sjfRHPP2 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 29, 2018

The Texas A&M Forest Service is among the crews responding. The forest service reported the fire had burned through 500 acres. And as of Monday morning, no injuries have been reported or structures damaged.

Texas Parks and Wildlife reported that about 250 park visitors had been evacuated and said the brush fire began on private property near the park on County Road 116. The fire had breached the park by 5:56 p.m., though officials said the flames on Inks Lake State Park property itself were eventually extinguished.

"We left motorcycles, a four-wheeler and tools in a big garage," said Billie Calhoun, who was one of the hundreds of people evacuated.

"It's a lot of stuff we left but it's better than dying," Calhoun said.

Officials said the City of Burnet has opened up the Community Center at 401 E. Jackson Street for evacuees. The nearby Camp Longhorn and the Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery were also evacuated.

The small town of Hoover's Valley was also threatened by the fire.

Officials said 17 different fire departments are working to extinguish the flames, including Llano, Burnet, Blanco, Travis and Williamson counties. Resources from Georgia and Florida are also on scene, as well as law enforcement from Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Department of Public Safety, Burnet police, the Burnet County Sheriff's Office and Horseshoe Bay police.

The forest service reported Sunday evening that residents in the Deer Springs area were allowed to return home, as well as any residents east of FM 3509 and those along County Road 143. Park Road 4 and County Road 116 were still closed as of 9:30 p.m.

