Young girl, dog safe after being stranded on roof for hours during Kentucky flood

Chloe Adams placed her dog in a container that would float and then swam with the dog to a nearby roof poking out of the water. She waited for hours to be rescued.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITESBURG, Ky. — A terrifying image shared on social media the day after deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky shows a young girl, with her dog, stranded on a rooftop in Whitesburg.

"She waited for hours until she could be rescued," the girl's father, Terry Adams, wrote on Facebook.

Days of rainfall in the mountainous region led to widespread flash flooding, mudslides and power outages which completely devastated several communities.

Adams said his 17-year-old daughter Chloe placed her dog in a container that would float and then swam with the dog to a nearby rooftop that was poking out of the water.

"She is a hero," he said, adding that his daughter is "simply amazing."

Video taken by Chloe, on what little roof is left poking out of the water, shows the building surrounded by water in every direction, no sign of help to be seen.

That was until hours later when her father's cousin, Larry Adams, rescued her and her dog in a kayak.

"He does amazing things for the community on a daily basis," Terry Adams told WHAS11 News. "This was above and beyond. We are very grateful for him."

Adams said Chloe and her dog are home safe with her grandmother now after the harrowing situation.

"We lost everything today," he said. "Everything except what matters most."

Devastating. Horrific. Catastrophic flood.

Governor Andy Beshear says 25 people have been killed in the flood, and four of those deaths are children.

Although hundreds of people in similar situations as Chloe have been rescued by boat and helicopter, many more have yet to be saved. On top of that, there are still numerous Kentuckians unaccounted for.

"We're gonna do out best to find them all," Beshear said.

The governor says those with missing loved ones should email state police at: ksppubaff@ky.gov or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Only dial 911 if you have an emergency, not to report a missing person, he said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.