MILLVILLE, New Jersey (CBS) — This scene is the worst nightmare for people who suffer from allergies.
Viewer Jennifer Henderson says her husband was picking up brush in Millville, NJ when he noticed a lot of pollen on the trees.
He then decided to tap one while operating some heavy equipment.
The nudge sent a massive cloud of pollen into the air and he quickly hightailed it out of there.
Health officials say tree pollen is at or near its peak.
“So I personally know, cause I’m affected by it. The last couple of days I’ve had itchy and watery eyes. We are in the height of pollen season and what came up recently was from the pine trees,” said Megan Sheppard, Cumberland County’s health officer.
Here are some tips to ease your allergies:
- Start medicine before severe symptoms
- Close windows while you sleep
- Shower after long exposure outside
- Wipe window sills regularly.