FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation posted photos on Twitter of what it said might be a Sasquatch at Sherman Pass on Wednesday.

According to the tweet from WSDOT East, the sighting was caught by a traffic camera pointed toward State Route 20 on Sherman Pass on Thursday, and shows what appears to be a Sasquatch-like figure near a tree.

"I'm not superstitious ... just a little stitious," the person running the account said in the tweet.

People played along, replying to the tweet to ask for more photos and if a search party could be formed to look for the figure spotted by the cameras.

RELATED: At 93, Oregon man still walks the woods in search of Bigfoot

The following video is a 2019 report on a Spokane Valley Sasquatch search group.