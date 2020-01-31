GREELEY, Colo. — A woman faces felony drug charges after she displayed several clear plastic baggies and tin foil pieces on a table at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Greeley earlier this month, an arrest affidavit from the Greeley Police Department says.

Andrea Dawsey, 41, is charged with:

One count possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance

One count possession of a controlled substance

On Jan. 22, a manager at the restaurant at 4711 29th St. in Greeley called police after spotting the baggies and tin foil on Dawsey's table, the affidavit says. The manager said he saw Dawsey "pour out several folded up pieces of tin foil and clear plastic baggies," according to the affidavit.

According to the document, when he asked what the items were, he said Dawsey stated the items were for her son's science project.

Officers responded to the restaurant and approached Dawsey at her table. As they did, the affidavit says Dawsey attempted to cover up her purse with napkins.

The officer asked Dawsey if he could look in her purse and she replied yes, however before the officer could look inside, Dawsey "grabbed a large portion of the tinfoil and pulled it out," the affidavit says.

As she did, the officer saw an item fall from the purse that he suspected was heroin.

In all, according to the arrest affidavit, Dawsey was in possession of about 12 grams of heroin.

Dawsey claimed several times that the purse was not hers and said as she was walking to the restaurant some random woman gave it to her, the affidavit says.

However, the officer found black sparkle makeup in the purse, which appeared to be the same makeup that Dawsey was wearing at the time, according to the affidavit.

