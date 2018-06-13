A North Carolina woman's appearance on an HGTV show may have saved her life.

Nicole McGuinness was on the show "Beachfront Bargain Hunt" to remodel her home. A doctor in New York who was watching the show noticed something in her neck.

He reached out to her suggesting she could have a tumor on her thyroid and he was right.

Her doctor found cancer and treated it.

"And just felt blessed because who knows how long I've had that and who knows how long I would have gone on undiagnosed had he not brought that to our attention." she said.

McGuinness wants her story to remind people to monitor their health closely.

She should know. She previously battled brain cancer.

McGuinness told WRAL in Raleigh that after brain cancer, she can handle anything.

"I think I'll be strong. I think that I'll carry on and hope to even offer some inspiration to folks who are in similar circumstances," she said.

