HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after she exposed herself to children outside a home in Cypress on Thursday, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office.

Witnesses said, Tamara Reeves, raised her dress and exposed her genitals to young children who were playing in the front yard.

Several adults were also present at the time.

When deputies arrived at the home in the 19600 block of Jackson Brook Way, Reeves had already fled the scene.

Deputies were able to find her at her home not long after.

She was arrested and has been charged with indecent exposure. Her bond has been set at $500.

