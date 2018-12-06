A nail salon customer’s profanity-laced racist rant was caught on camera by another customer and now it’s gone viral.

Robin Roether said her friend witnessed the tirade at the salon in Lutz, Florida. She took out her phone and started recording the rude woman who was complaining about the prices.

“Don’t move to America unless you know English, k?” the woman told the manager. “You sound nasty. Your language sounds nasty.”

The other customer eventually spoke up and defended the salon.

“No one deserves this kind of treatment ever,” Roether posted when she shared her friend's video. Her post has been shared nearly a million times.

WATCH: Racist rant in nail salon

(WARNING: Graphic language)

