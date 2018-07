This heat is for the birds!

But some clever vultures in Bacliff found a way to cool off over the weekend.

Patty Hicks Chadwick counted 16 of them hanging out around her pool in the Chase Park Subdivision.

She also got a photo of the vultures perched on her neighbor’s roof.

These vultures were spotted hanging out on a roof in Bacliff. (Patty Hicks Chadwick)

