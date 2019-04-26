TEXAS CITY, Texas — New video this morning shows an SUV burning on a Texas City highway after the driver reportedly hit a large cow.

The crash happened on Highway 146 on the city's north side, shutting it down for several hours starting just after 1 a.m.

Witnesses said the small SUV struck a loose cow on the highway, causing the vehicle to flip upside down and then catch fire. Another driver in a large pickup also hit the cow.

There were only minor injuries reported, but the cow apparently did not survive.

The highway has since fully reopened.

