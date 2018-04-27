Alright underachievers, listen up because this run is for you.

Have you ever wanted to run in a road race but the thought of running a marathon, half marathon or even a 5k makes you ill? Well, a town in Texas is hosting a .5k -- that's just a measly 500 (ish) yards!

The (um) run is unfortunately already sold out, but it is slated for May 5.

"Join your fellow underachievers for a day (actually more like 10 minutes) of glory, celebration and participation trophies to raise money for a great organization."

And yes, all participants will receive a finishing medal and a sticker for your car.

"Everyone gets recognized for their achievements at this event, no matter how bad they are, because we are all about positivity and self-worth."

And don't worry, the event will have a medical staff in place just in case... "546 yards is nothing to take too lightly."

Meilin Tompkins is a digital producer at First Coast News, you can follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

