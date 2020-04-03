ARVADA, Colo — A handwritten note left on a stolen vehicle helped officers in Arvada make two arrests Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the Arvada Police Department (APD).

Officers with APD initially spotted the stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of West 58th Avenue and Field Street, according to a spokesperson for APD.

The driver eluded officers and the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Denver, was located a short time later in the area of Oberon Road and Yarrow Street, according to Dave Snelling with APD. The front tire of the vehicle was completely shredded with the rim exposed, according to police.

Officers also noticed a note on the vehicle that read, "Please don't tow! I went to get a tire and will be back shortly! Thank you."

They waited in the area and a short time later, the driver, identified as 37-year-old Dustin Daniel Cordova and the passenger, identified as 31-year-old Amber Carey were arrested a couple of blocks away, according to APD.

Cordova faces charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, eluding, and reckless driving, according to a spokesperson for APD. Carey faces charges of misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, that spokesperson said.

Her mug shot is below, APD said Cordova's photo is not yet available.

Amber Carey

Arvada PD

Here are the number of cars reported stolen in Arvada, according to the most recent data available online:

419 in 2016

277 in 2015

155 in 2014

> More crime data for Arvada can be found here.

