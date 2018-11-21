There's a long night ahead for the residents of Utqiagvik, Alaska.

KTUU reports that the sun set in the town--formerly known as Barrow--at 1:43 p.m. on Sunday and won't rise above the horizon for another 65 days.

It's called "polar night" when a location experiences 24 hours with no sunrise.

The unusual expanse of time between sunset and sunrise in Utqiaġvik is due to the way the Earth tilts in relation to its orbit around the sun.

As the Earth’s northern hemisphere tilts away from the sun, the sun disappears for a stretch in certain northern areas, CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO explained. Utqiaġvik is used to this cycle repeating itself every winter.

Utqiaġvik, which is an Iñupiat Eskimo word that means a place for gathering wild roots. The name was changed from Barrow to Utqiaġvik in 2017. About 61 percent of the city’s population is Iñupiat Eskimo.

Located on the Chukchi Sea coast at the northern tip of Alaska, Utqiaġvik is home to slightly more than 4,400 residents, many of whom still hunt and fish for much of their food. It’s a city where the sale of alcohol is banned, and one bank serves the entire community.

Life in Utqiaġvik won’t be completely dark until January: the city will get a few hours of twilight each day from the sun just below the horizon, allowing enough light to distinguish objects outside.

Utqiagvik will see its next sunrise on January 23, 2019.

