PEARLAND, Texas — Angela Washington’s son went to school last week with a new haircut that included designs.

The assistant principal at Berry Miller Junior High told Washington’s son that he was in violation of the dress code. It states “hair must be neat, clean and well-groomed. Extreme hair styles such as carvings, mohawks, spikes, etc. are not allowed.”

The assistant principal gave the student two options: In-school suspension; or having having the designs filled in with a black Sharpie.

The boy chose the Sharpie.

Washington was furious when she found out and she complained to the school.

Pearland ISD apologized and put the assistant principal on administrative leave. They said in a statement, “further action is forthcoming.”

Washington said the black coloring was still there days after the incident.

More than 4,300 people have commented on Washington’s Facebook post.

Many call the punishment humiliating and degrading with racial overtones.

Others blame Washington for not making sure her son followed the dress code.

