Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to a Texas facility Thursday to get a first-hand look at some of the migrant children sent there by the U.S. government after their families entered the country illegally.

Melania flew to Texas to visit migrant children wearing a jacket that says 'I really don't care, do u?' https://t.co/O0VGjsbZHB pic.twitter.com/vF5KNJ3F4S — Business Insider (@businessinsider) June 21, 2018

President Trump said the first lady and daughter Ivanka played a big role in his decision to end the practice of separating migrant children from their parents.

"Ivanka feels very strongly, my wife feels very strongly about it, I feel very strongly about it,” Trump said. "I think anybody with a heart would feel very strongly about it," he said.

That's why it seemed odd that she was wearing a jacket that said in large white letters "I really don't care. Do U?" when she boarded the plane at Andrews Air Force Base.

When asked about the jacket, FLOTUS communications director Stephanie Grisham said: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe." She added: "(Much like her high heels last year)"

Still, many are asking why no one on her staff apparently mentioned that might not be the best fashion choice under the circumstances.

"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message." -- Melania Trump spox



Here's the thing: SOMEONE in that operation should have seen th jacket and though "Hmmm, maybe this is't the best idea." pic.twitter.com/A6JZwZ1cFd — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 21, 2018

© 2018 KHOU