Have you ever needed extra pockets?

How about on your feet?

Nike's latest Benassi Slides have got you covered! The fanny pack flops are expected to be released this summer. Perfect for chapstick, keys, or headphones, the sliders have got everyone talking on Twitter.

New "Fanny Pack" Benassi Slides from Nike. What are you putting in these?



Twitter users had a mixed reaction.

Not gonna lie. I wanna pair of those fanny pack slides @Nike — LaThorn Ball (@Thorn0824) May 30, 2018

I Lowkey want those Nike fanny pack slides... I need a new compartment for my chapsticks — TMoney (@timeismonet) May 30, 2018

They will also be available in pink and black.

Would you rock these?

