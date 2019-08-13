PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to the Oregon Zoo due to a report of a dead male in an exhibit which is still under construction.

According to police, the man, identified as 62-year-old Carl Stanley Ross Sr., was found dead in the rhino exhibit that currently houses no animals and is still under construction. His body was discovered shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday.

Ross was reported missing on Aug. 10.

The manner of Ross' death has not been determined.

