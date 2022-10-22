The wife said she drove by to look at their new home and was shocked to see a U-Haul there. "My clients are highly upset," the realtor said.

CLINTON, Md. — A Prince George's County couple had just signed a contract with a bank to buy a home when the wife says she drove by the property and saw a U-Haul in the driveway with people moving in.

That was Thursday. Friday, they were there and refusing to leave.

"She panicked a little and called me and said, 'What is happening here?'" said Melea King who is the realtor for the couple.

Fearing for their own safety, they asked King to speak on their behalf about the people they say are blocking them from moving in to their new home.

"It seem as though someone is totally has tried to take possession of the property," said King.

WUSA9 saw at least two men at the home on Dragoo Place Friday - where signs are posted telling people to stay away one day after the realtor says the men showed up at the house and moved in.

"We have an agreed sign ratified contract with the bank," said King who showed WUSA9 the couple's contract with U.S. Bank to purchase what she says was the previously vacant, foreclosed home.

When the new owners confronted the people moving in, King says they showed them what the men said was a lease for the property.

The couple called the cops.

"Once the police was on site, they took a look at the lease and it was not accurate. It was not correct," said King.

When WUSA9 tried to talk to the men inside the home they said a man named "Quinn" had the lease for the house. They said he was an uncle, but said they didn't know his last name and declined to answer more questions.

"Right now my clients are highly upset and we just don't know what to do at this point," said King. "It should not be taking this long for this to be addressed."

Prince George's County Police confirms one of its officers did go to the house Thursday, but at this point they say it looks more like a "civil matter" for the sheriff.