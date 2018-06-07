WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- A Winston-Salem man has lost his day job and extra job after an incident that was recorded on a cell phone on Independence Day and has since gone viral.

Adam Bloom called 911 to report a woman who he claimed was using the pool without authorization, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Bloom, chairman of the community pool, asked Jasmine Abhlimen to show her ID

Officers spoke with Bloom who said he was concerned that the woman, identified as Jasmine Abhulimen, and her son were using the pool without authorization.

The responding officers determined Abhulimen and her son live in the neighborhood and had a pool access card. The officers said no crime was committed.

Jasmine Abhulimen recorded the incident on her cell phone and it has received national and international attention. She accused Bloom of racial profiling and said in the video that she was the only one asked to show ID.

Bloom was fired Friday from his real job at Sonoco Products and was asked to retire from his job as pool chairman.

We are aware of a terrible incident involving the actions of one our employees outside of the workplace, and we have released this statement. pic.twitter.com/vl8Vk4ykoc — Sonoco (@Sonoco_Products) July 6, 2018

Bloom's attorney, John Vermitsky, released a statement on his behalf Friday, saying he had asked people of all races for their pool ID and addresses over the last seven years and race was never a factor.

