HOUSTON – A 90-year-old man shows that you are never too old to do the right thing.

An anonymous man sent a letter to the city of Midvale, Utah with an apology for stealing a stop sign when he was a teenager. The man also included a $50 bill to pay for what he stole.

According to Midvale Mayor Robert Hale, the city received the letter last week with no return address. However, the letter was postmarked from a north Houston post office.

Since the 90-year-old sender says he stole the stop sign when he was a teen, it must have happened about 75 years ago.

"He paid more than $50. In 75, years he's been carrying that burden on his shoulder," the mayor said.

Mayor added that the $50 will just about cover the cost of replacing a stop sign, so they will put the money to use.

He hopes he can make contact with the sender to properly thank him.

