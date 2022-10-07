Real life or Final Destination? Lumber goes through cab of truck on Texas highway

Thankfully, the driver was not seriously injured.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those of you who have seen Final Destination may think this image looks familiar: a truck hauling lumber when the lumber comes loose and goes through a window.

This actually happened Thursday on U.S. Highway 77 as officers with the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit were working a traffic stop. The outcome was much different than in the movie, thankfully, as the driver was not seriously injured.

The unit's supervisor, Mike Tamez, said he and his team pulled over a car on the highway and were searching it while an officer's unit was blocking the outside lane to help with protection from those traveling down the highway.

Officials then saw the lumber truck speeding down the highway, "in the outside lane of travel," while the "driver was not paying attention," Tamez said in a social media post.

At the last minute, the driver of the truck slammed on his brakes and made "an evasive lane change" to avoid hitting the officer's unit. The lumber he was hauling then ended up in the cab with him.

"This man is LUCKY to be alive!!! Had it not been for that police unit, no doubt he would have hit us," Tamez said in the post.

Tamez wants to remind people that it is the law to "vacate the closest lane to the unit or if you're unable to, slow down 20 mph under the posted speed limit," if you see an emergency vehicle on the roadway.

